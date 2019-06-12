South Africa: Collect Your Grant Before It Lapses

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has called on social grant beneficiaries to collect their social grant monthly to avoid potential lapses.

According to SASSA, the social grant lapses when beneficiaries fail to claim for a period of three consecutive months. Beneficiaries are informed in advance in the form of a letter that the social grant will lapse.

Once the grant has lapsed, beneficiaries will need to apply for the restoration of the grant.

"Beneficiaries have an opportunity to apply for restoration within 90 days from the date of the lapsing.

"If a beneficiary does not apply for the restoration of the social grant within 90 days of suspension, it can be interpreted as being unclaimed and will lapse. Thereafter the beneficiary must make a new application," said SASSA.

To apply for the restoration of a social grant, an application should include the reason for not responding to request for review or the intention to suspend and a completion of the administrative process that determines how the beneficiary managed financially during the suspension.

The application for restoration must be supported by a letter from SASSA giving the reason for decision suspension or the lapsing of the grant.

"Beneficiaries seeking more information should contact our toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 from 8am to 4pm during week days Monday to Friday," said SASSA.

The social security agency further encouraged beneficiaries to register correct contacts and addresses to avoid missing important communication from SASSA.