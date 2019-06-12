South Africa: Bosasa - Ramaphosa Wants to Question Accusers in Mkhwebane Probe

analysis

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given Cyril Ramaphosa until 21 June to explain the R500,000 paid to his ANC campaign after it appears he was implicated in her investigation. The President wants to question his accusers, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The Presidency confirmed on Wednesday that it received a notice from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to respond to findings in her provisional report into the R500,000 Bosasa paid to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC campaign.

In a letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who laid the complaint with the Public Protector, Mkhwebane revealed that she had sent the President a Section 7(9) notice on 30 May.

The notice allows those implicated in an investigation or those who could be negatively affected by a report, to comment on the findings before the final report is released.

"The President has responded to the Public Protector requesting an extension of the period given to him to respond to the matters raised in the Public Protector's provisional report," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko in a statement.

Ramaphosa has until 21 June to respond to Mkhwebane's initial findings.

He has applied to cross-examine several witnesses who provided evidence, including Maimane. The Public Protector has...