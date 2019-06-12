Sudan: Nagy Travels to Eastern and Southern Africa & Booth Appointed Special Envoy for Sudan

Photo: allafrica.com

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy and Ambassador Donald Booth, Special Envoy for Sudan

Washington, DC — Ambassador Donald Booth’s Appointment as Special Envoy for Sudan

The Department has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan. Ambassador Booth will lead U.S. efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people. The Special Envoy is accompanying Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa June 12-13, 2019.

Special Envoy Booth is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Zambia, and Liberia. Ambassador Booth served as the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from August 2013 until January 2017.

Assistant Secretary Nagy Travels to Eastern and Southern Africa



Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and South Africa from June 12-23, 2019. In Sudan, he will meet with members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Transitional Military Council. He will call for a cessation of attacks against civilians and urge parties to work toward creating an enabling environment between the FFC and TMC for talks to resume.

In Ethiopia, he will meet with African Union representatives and Ethiopian government officials to discuss the situation in Sudan and efforts to support a political solution.

While in southern Africa, Assistant Secretary Nagy will meet with senior government officials, business representatives, members of civil society, and Africa’s dynamic youth. He will advance efforts to promote trade and investment opportunities and strengthen security cooperation. His visit will also highlight the importance of democracy, human rights, and good governance to regional stability and economic development.

The Assistant Secretary will participate in the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique. He will deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.