Uganda: Second Person Dies of Ebola in Kasese As Cases Rise to 10

Photo: Enid Ninsiima/Daily Monitor

Health workers screen patients before they enter the Bwera Hospital in Kasese District where an isolation unit has been set up to handle Ebola cases.

The grandmother of a five year old boy who died of Ebola yesterday has also passed on.

The late reportedly died at around 6pm at Bwera General Hospital where an isolation facility was established for Ebola patients to be treated.

"She will be buried tomorrow by our team after identifying a place," a source among the Ministry of Health team which travelled to Kasese today told Daily Monitor. He however declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona was hesitant to comment on the matter while Dr Jane Ruth Aceng the Health Minister did not pick our calls to confirm the case.

The Ebola outbreak which has ravaged the neighbouring DRC for the last one year was Tuesday confirmed in Uganda in the western border district of Kasese.

The first case to be confirmed on Tuesday was that of a five-year-old boy, who tested positive and later died. The others cases include the deceased three-year-old young brother, who also tested positive and were admitted at the isolation facility that was established at Bwera General Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said there are more seven suspects, including two men, two women and a six-months-old baby, who came from the DR Congo. All the cases are at the isolation facility.