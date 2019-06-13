Kenya: Shame of Unpaid Fees for Venue of Shambolic Morgan Heritage Concert

More embarrassing developments have emerged about Saturday night's shambolic Tomorrow Leaders Festival concert which was held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Nairobi News has learned that several suppliers at that the event had their wares detained after the organisers failed pay the for the venue.

The much-hyped event was the brainchild of Grammy Award winning Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Wambui Njoora, the Chairperson of Event Managers Association of Kenya (EMAK), disclosed that they had to intervene to help some of their members to get back their wares from the venue after they were detained on Sunday.

CHEQUES

According to Njoora, when they went back to Kasarani on Sunday to collect their wares, they were told they cannot get them because the event organisers had not paid the facility.

"I was shocked by the news that Kasarani was holding the suppliers' tracks and wares. We contacted Kasarani to try and solve the issue," she said.

She added that most of the suppliers were given cheques by the event organizers on Saturday and on Monday morning they were told not to bank them because the account did not have enough funds.

"Two of them told me that they banked their cheque's and luckily they went through but majority have not been paid as we speak," she added.

LOGISTIC CHALLENGES

Nairobi News has been trying to reach Morgan Heritage and other people who were in charge of the event but their cell phones are either switched off or calls are going unanswered.

From the onset, the event was dogged with numerous logistic challenges including the cancellation of two press conferences and a pre-party show.

And during the actual show, some of the guest artistes didn't show up on stage under unclear circumstances.

Among them was Afro-pop sensational singer Yemi Alade and Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz, who the organizers explained failed to perform because they had been "affected by the Nairobi weather".

Nairobi News however understands that the two artistes stayed in a van at the venue of the event until 5am when they left.