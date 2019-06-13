Nigeria: Super Falcons Pip Korea 2-0 to Keep Hope Alive

Super Falcons yesterday defeated hard fighting Korea Republic 2-0 to keep alive their hope of progressing to the knock out stage of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

After losing 0-3 to Norway in their opening match of group A, anything less than the maximum points would have spelt doom for the nine time African champions.

Consequently, the Super Falcons did exactly what they needed to do by throwing all they had into the game to earn their first three points of the 8th FIFA Women's World Cup.

After Korean defender Kim Do Yong misdirected a forward thrust by midfielder Rita Chikwelu past her goalkeeper for Nigeria's first goal in the 29th minute, the Falcons' spirit soared and they bossed the game for large periods.

As the Super Falcons continued to hunt for more goals, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi and Chinaza Uchendu worked hard in the middle but it was the intelligent right back Okeke who got her touches right to send Asisat Oshoala to nick the second goal for Nigeria with 15 minutes left.

The win was Nigeria's first at the FIFA Women's World Cup since 2011, when they defeated Canada 1-0 in Germany.

It was also the first time they had won a World Cup match 2-0 since achieving the same scoreline against Denmark in the USA in 1999.

It was also the first win for an African team at the ongoing World Cup in France.

The result means three precious points for the Super Falcons, and a real chance of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time since 1999 if they avoid defeat against host nation France in Rennes on Monday.