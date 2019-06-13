Kenya: All Set for Koroga Festival This Weekend At Tatu City

All is set for the 26th edition of Capital FM's Koroga Festival, which will be hosted at Tatu City, off Thika Superhighway, on July 6 and 7.

On Saturday July 6, Day 1 of the festival, will feature up-coming Kenyan artistes Gwaash and Ethic with music provided by Capital FM MixxMasters, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Jo Kisila and DJ Rouge.

Then on Sunday July 7, on stage will be Femi Kuti, Jua Cali, Samidoh and Them Mushrooms along with DJ Leo and DJ Andre in what will be a family fun day.

To ensure a seamless movement in and out of Tatu City, Koroga Festival has partnered with SWVL, Bolt (Taxify) and Citti Hoppa Next.

SWVL will provide discounted rides at KES 100 per ride using the code: KOROGA100 to and from the Koroga Festival on both days. SWVL will further provide 10 to 20 buses on both days, with the central pick-up at Nairobi CBD.

BOLT will offer a KES 500 discount on every Koroga trip under the discount code KOROGA500.

Citi Hoppa Next will provide buses on both days, with the central pick-up at Kencom Bus Station, with alternate routes from Thika Road Mall, Two Rivers Bypass, Kahawa West and Kiambu Road. Koroga fans will pay KES 100 per one-way trip for the Citi Hoppa Next.