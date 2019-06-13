Zimbabwe: Vice President Chiwenga Critic Chiwenga in Fatal Accident

Government critic and self-styled street preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga (34), was Wednesday involved in a fatal road accident that killed three people he was travelling with.

The evangelist who reports claim is a cousin to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been in the news after "prophesying" that Zimbabwe would experience to "deaths that would bring the country to a standstill."

He reportedly made reference to the former Commander Defence Forces who has been shuttling from one hospital to another, both locally and internationally since masterminding the November 2017 coup that toppled longtime ruler Robert Mugabe.

After the alleged epiphany the youthful preacher claimed his life was in danger with unknown people purportedly from the country's security apparatus following him.

Vice President Chiwenga did little to quell down the rumours after he was engaged in a public spat with the cleric describing his "cousin as a fake prophet."

But the preacher hit back arguing the VP was not fit to lead the country.

According to a police internal communication seen by New Zimbabwe.com Chiwenga was late Wednesday battling for his life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

"The sole party was traveling towards Harare along the Masvingo road with three passengers on board upon approaching the 235km peg the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned several times and landed on its roof.

"Killing two people on the spot and the third one died upon admission at Masvingo hospital," read the police memorandum.

Chiwenga was according to the police driving and is blamed for "speeding and inattention" resulting in the accident.

Two passengers died on the spot while a third was pronounced dead on admission at a hospital in Masvingo.

The dead have been identified as Rosemary Vhurumuko (51), Rejoice Jerina Chiwenga (28) and Tafadzwa Egen Kanyuchi.

Chiwenga was reportedly admitted at Masvingo provincial hospital with "head injuries and complaining of pains all over the body." His condition was described by police as "serious."