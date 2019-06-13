Nigeria 2 - 0 South Korea Ratings | How Falcons Played

Photo: FIFATV/YouTube

Nigeria recorded their first win at a FIFA Women’s World Cup since Germany 2011 after beating Korea Republic in Group A at France 2019.

The Falcons needed to win at all costs and despite being under the cush for most of the match, the Thomas Dennerby-led side held on for their first goal and points in France to enhance their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

Dennerby made one great call as he replaced Tochukwu Oluehi with 18-year-old Rivers Angels' Chiamaka Nnadozie. The other change was an enforced one as Faith Michael was ruled out of the tournament with the injury she copped against Norway.

Here are the player ratings as the Falcons fought hard to stay alive in France.

Name Mins. PerformanceRating

Chiamaka Nnadozie 90Mostly thrived on experience as she got almost all her moves right despite her young age. She was however saved when she spilled a cross in the 58th minute but Korean player was offside and the goal was rightly chalked off.July 10, 2019

Chidinma Okeke90The other 18-year-old acquitted herself well and provided the assist for Nigeria's second goal with astute play - turning defence into attack with a side feint.7.5/10

Osinachi Ohale90She put her body many times during the encounter the Koreans must have thought the Falcons had a built-in wall in their penalty area.June 10, 2019

Onome Ebi90Too many gaffes from the veteran in the first half but she rose and plugged all the gaping holes in the second as the Falcons held on. Lacking some pace, she needs more positional sense as the Falcons seek to progress to the next round.June 10, 2019

Ngozi Ebere90A very bright spot for Thomas Dennerby as she marauded up and down the left flank for the entirety of the encounter - putting in tackles and crosses.6.5/10

Rita Chikwelu 90The very experienced midfielder was not as prominent as she would sometimes be but she was always supporting the two-to-beat-one scenarios and ensured her centre backs were never isolated.June 10, 2019

Ngozi Okobi90The skill part of the midfield tried to do too much at times and lost the ball. She was however, all over the pitch, pushing the Falcons unto the front foot as they stood against the Korean barrage, especially in the second half.June 10, 2019

Chinaza Uchendu 64Some missed passes and poor positioning but she made up with her constant movement and her belief in showing up for the pass.June 10, 2019

Francisca Ordega80Showed some nice touches but she will better served to release the ball and to cross on time instead of taking on her marker one time too many. Exchanged flanks with Osoala all through her time on the pitch.June 10, 2019

Desire Oparanozie ©68The captain almost cast herself as a villain when VAR was called upon to sort out her possible handball on as the Koreans scored an own goal. Oparanozie, however was all energy as she hassled, defended and attacked for all 90 minutes. June 10, 2019

Asisat OsoalaThe biggest name in the Falcons was a mass of contradiction for 74 minutes before she then turned on the turbo to charge past the Korean defence and score Nigeria's second. Had another breakaway chance but fumbled her touch.6.5/10

Subs

Halimatu Ayinde26Kept things tidy in the middle of the pitch as she used her experience to help her team defensively.May 10, 2019

Anam Imo10N/A

Uchenna KanuAnother of the 18-year-old brigade, who shown during the WAFU Cup, where she scored 10 goals. N/A

Manager

Thomas DennerbyThe Swede set up his team in a counter-attacking mode, using the speed of Ordega and Osoala on the flanks. More defensive resoluteness also kept the Koreans to shooting from distance.July 10, 2019