Nigerian Twitter React to Buhari Renaming Abuja Stadium After Mko Abiola

Mixed reactions have trailed Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari's decision to rename the Abuja National Stadium after the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

"Today, I propose the renaming of the Abuja National Stadium," Buhari said this during his Democracy Day speech at the Eagle's Square, Abuja.

"Henceforth it will be called the Moshood Abiola National Stadium."

As per usual, the ever-vocal Nigerian Twitter has weighed in on the subject with some giving kudos to President Buhari for deeming it fit to rename the stadium after Abiola, who was once named Africa's pillar of sport.

Just when we are still celebrating @MBuhari for doing what the culprits and others failed to do by immortalizing our hero, MKO Abiola and the June 12 saga, he drops another;

Renaming the Abuja National Stadium to Moshood Abiola Stadium.

God be with you Mr. President pic.twitter.com/Sw1e5RtDF4

-- Williams Charles Oluwatoyin (@typanku) June 12, 2019

No longer "National Stadium". But MOSHOOD ABIOLA Stadium! Certainly, the name Muhammadu BUHARI will live long in history! We who have been part of this "agonizing national tragedy" salute Nigeria. We salute President Muhammad's Buhari. His name will endure!

-- Johnson Omotosho (@JohnsonOmotosh3) June 12, 2019

Oga bad belle would not kill u. At least acknowledge moshood Abiola stadium nau which ur party couldn't do for 16 good years .. https://t.co/YAHAohIcBv

-- Grandpa Maye (@odeiseus) June 12, 2019

This Buhari ehn... . Just giving them Gbas Gbos, Gbos Gbas as he renamed the Abuja national stadium Moshood Abiola stadium.

Happy #DemocracyDay Nigerians.

But there are those who did not think Buhari's move was not well-thought out. In fact, the president earned their derision, not accolades.

-- Dr Ade E. faponle™️ (@gboyegabombo007) June 12, 2019

This is bullshit, he should have built Moshood abiola Stadium instead of renaming Abuja stadium. Anyways this is the same person that made an invader a Deputy Senate president. Rubbish.

-- Terri prizo (@Infernolake) June 12, 2019

Right now, we have two Moshood Abiola Stadium's in Nigeria 🙄

-- Dandy 🇳🇬 (@Thosyn_) June 12, 2019

General Buhari renaming the National Stadium to Moshood Abiola Stadium is apt- that stadium is a shadow of itself, dirty, overgrown with weed & ignored in much the same way Buhari has ignored/damaged the distinct features of a democracy- rule of law, free election & human rights.

-- Kazeem Adeshina (@degemstone69) June 12, 2019

Moshood Abiola Stadium ? But to be honest what has Abiola even done to deserve all this accolades ? He's no way near the likes of Tafa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe n co. This is just pure political propaganda. Abiola was only denied his mandate. Notin special he do #DemocracyDay

-- Engr. Isaac (@aikhume) June 12, 2019