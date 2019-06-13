Eritrea: Workshop On Role of Youth to Peace and Security

Asmara — A workshop on East African Consultation on the roles and contribution of youth to peace and security in Africa was conducted on 10 and 11 June at the Asmara Palace Hotel here in the capital. The workshop was attended by youth from 15 East African countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ibrahim Osman, head of Desks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the theme of the meeting and its objectives is of at most importance to the region which has been suffering from conflicts.

Mr. Ibrahim went on to say that the youth that have been primary victims of conflicts must have the decisive role in promoting peace and security.

Indicating that integrated effort brings sustainable success, Ambassador Fred Ngoga, Head of Conflict Early Warning at the African Union Commission, said that the youth are the driving forces for peace and security in their countries and that the workshop will have significant contribution in exchanging experiences and knowledge.

At the workshop briefings were provided on conflict prevention and resolution, peace support operation, post conflict reconstruction and development, gender mainstreaming, humanitarian action, climate change, transnational organized crimes, piracy and maritime security, violent extremism as well as policies of IGAD and AU on youth and intervention of youth in ensuring peace and security.

The participants on their part said that the workshop will have significant contribution in exchanging experiences among themselves and play due role in keeping peace and security in their countries.