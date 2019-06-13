Angola: Atlantic Bank to Fund National Energy Sector

Luanda — Angolan Millennium Atlântico Bank is promoting, along with the Aenergy and other international operators, the new forms to fund relevant projects in the Angolan energy sector, Angop has learnt.

The initiative stems from the global energy meeting, "Africa Energy Forum", underway this week in Lisbon (Portugal), said the source on Wednesday.

The meeting, which is in line with the agenda of the Africa Energy Forum, brings together companies, investors and energy experts.

The main goal is to ensure the creation of conditions for financing of structural projects, described as crucial for the economic development of the African continent, especially Angola.

The source said that the Atlantic association to this international forum is the result of a campaign launched by the bank to mobilise investors interested in investing in the energy sector in Angola.

The Atlantic is the result of a merger between private Banco Atlântico and Banco Millennium Angola, materialised in 2016.

Angolan Millennium Atlântico Bank has been one of the institutions committed to supporting the development of the energy sector.

The financial institution has funded various projects, with stress to the construction of the Lauca Dam located in northern Malanje province, whose works began in 2012.