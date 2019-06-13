12 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Oma Launches Campaign to Support Drought Victims

Luanda — The National Executive Secretariat of the Ruling party's women wing (OMA) Wednesday launched a solidarity campaign aimed at raising essential goods to support the drought-hit victims in the provinces of Cunene, Namibe, Huíla and Cuando-Cubango.

The campaign, which is running until the 30 June, aims to collect non-perishable food, used clothing, table water, hygiene products, medicines, among other goods.

The secretary general of OMA, Luzia Inglês, who chaired the ceremony, said that the initiative will be supported by media, truck companies and other organisations.

She added that the campaign will cover the country's 18 provinces and called on the population to contribute with their donations.

Luanda is the point of delivery of the goods at national headquarters building of the OMA, based in Comandante Gika Avenue, Alvalade.

