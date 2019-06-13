12 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Staff Urged to Act With Strictness, Discipline

Luanda — Police have been told to perform their duty with strictness and discipline especially when it comes to deal with citizens seeking their assistance.

The appeal was launched by State Secretary for Interior Ministry for Technical Assurance, Salvador Rodrigues on Wednesday.

"We will adopt mechanisms to reduce time in issuance of various documents, such as travel papers, ordinary and work visas, to attract business and tourism sectors in the world," said the official in charge of Migration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the Institution on 22 June, the Secretary of State called for more effective fight against organised crime and illegal immigration, as well as strict protection of national borders.

As for the celebration of 40 years, the official cited the future challenges which, according to him, are enormous and entail dedication and combined effort.

