12 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Pushes for More Effective Anti-Corruption Campaign

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço has defended a more efficient State General Inspection (IGAE) committed to crackdown on corruption, nepotism and other practices harmful to society.

This was during a swearing in ceremony of the two newly appointed IGAE deputy general inspectors on Wednesday.

The President said that IGAE work will deter public managers from performing bad practices, but providing the nation with better service.

During the ceremony, the President swore in Deputy Inspectors General Eduardo Semente Augusto and Tomás Gabriel Neto Joaquim.

President João Lourenço highlighted the IGAE role in fight against practices that harm the State's interests.

In addition to IGAE, João Lourenço also spoke of the involvement of the institutions such as Police, Courts and Public Prosecutor's Office, which he considered normal at a time the country is committed to combat the harmful practices to the public interest.

"Fortunately we managed to have an active State General Inspection, whose results have been evident," said the President.

