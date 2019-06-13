Nigeria: 3 Nigerians, 5 Ghanaians Arrested Over Abduction of 2 Canadians

Eight suspects, comprising five Ghanaians and three Nigerians have been arrested by the Ghanaian security agencies for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of two Canadian ladies.

The victims, Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley 19 and Bailey Jordan Chitly were rescued by Ghanaian security operatives, early Wednesday at Sawaba, a Kumasi suburb.

The Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, during a press briefing at Accra on Wednesday, disclosed that eight suspects, including five Ghanaians and three Nigerians have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Nkrumah, while giving a brief account of the rescue operation, revealed that one of the Nigerians was believed to be the leader of the gang.

"Gunshots were fired from within the premises. But the brief we had was that it took about 25 minutes to complete the operation.

"At the end of the operation, the two Nigerians, who were holding the women had been subdued. And a third Nigerian, believed to be the leader of the gang was arrested later at a separate location," he said.

The Minister further said the arrested persons were in custody. One of the suspects sustained minor injuries during the operation, he revealed.

Nkrumah added that other investigations and possible arrests were still ongoing.

Regarding the rescued ladies , the Minister said they have been flown to Accra and they have been in contact with the Canadian authorities.

Nkrumah, who assured that the ladies were fine, however said they were undergoing necessary evaluations, following a traumatic incident like that.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the combined team of Ghana security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Criminal Investigations Department and the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the Bureau of National Investigations and the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit and other units of the National Security Council Secretariat for their efforts in rescuing the ladies.

He assured the Ghanaian public and the International community that Ghana was safe.

"Ghana security agencies continue to assure the Ghanaian public, including travellers that Ghana is safe. And they have what it takes to secure their enterprises in the country," he declared.