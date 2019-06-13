Zimbabwe: Moto-X Riders to Congregate At Donnybrook

THE home of local motorsport -- Donnybrook Raceway -- will once again come alive this weekend when it hosts the third round of the 2019 Bogwheelers Club National Motocross Championship series.

Sunday will see most of the country's top junior and senior motocross riders descending on Donnybrook for the second consecutive week after having competed in round three of the Bogwheelers Club's Club Championship series last Sunday.

And it will be all work and no play for these same riders again this coming Sunday as they return to Donnybrook to compete in the third round of the national championship series which is being hosted by the Bogwheelers Club, who run this exciting motorcycling sport of motocross in this country.

This exciting one-day dirt bike riding event will see the riders competing for the top honours in nine classes -- PeeWees, which is designed for bikers under the age of seven, 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, 125cc, MX1, MX2, B Class and Masters.

And all eyes at Donnybrook on Sunday will once again be on the exciting 12-year-old rider Emmanuel Bako, who will be competing in two classes -- 85cc and 125cc.

Last Sunday, Bako produced a virtuoso performance as he swept the board in the 85cc Class, claiming the first step on the podium ahead of Jamie Doran and Dillan Faasen.

Bako then went on to claim a second-place finish behind Tristan Grainger in the 125cc Class. This all came after he had just flown in from South Africa where he competed in another club championship event the previous day at Dirt Bronco in Krugersdorp, where he escaped with a minor injury to his left arm after falling during the first lap of Heat One of the 85cc Class.

After this mishap, Bako was rushed to hospital where he was given an all clear by the doctors to race in the Bogwheelers Club's Club Championship race meeting at Donnybrook the next day, that's last Sunday, where he wagged his tail vigorously to emerge as the overall winner of the 85cc Class.

And Bako will be looking for a repeat performance in this Sunday's nationals event at the same venue where he will once again come up against Doran, Faasen, Cameron Mellor, Tristan Versfeld and Daniel Collett in the 85cc Class.