Zimbabwe: 'Govt Seized With Cops' Housing Plight'

Government is working on providing decent housing for police officers to ensure they work in an environment that does not compromise their professionalism, integrity and morals. This came out in Parliament yesterday during the question-and-answer session when Members of Parliament expressed concern over the challenges being faced by police officers at different police stations, especially shortage of accommodation.

The legislators singled out Buchwa, Mataga and Insiza police stations.

Responding to the legislators, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Mike Madiro said Government was aware of the challenges being faced by the police officers and was working on solving the problems .

"My ministry is seized with the accommodation requirements of police officers and is in constant discussions with the Commissioner-General of Police on how to ameliorate the situation," he said.

"Government, through the relevant ministry, is considering the plight of police officers not only at Mataga Police Station, but throughout the country.

"The Commissioner-General is also working flat out to source and encourage police officers to acquire personal residential stands to build houses for their families as they prepare for life after retirement."

Deputy Minister Madiro said Government was focusing on institutional accommodation, which is situated at the police camps to ensure operational efficiency and convenience.

On housing allowance, he said the ministry was also urging Government to review allowances and salaries so officers can meet costs.

"With regards to the issue of housing allowances you are aware of the inflationary environment we are in and the ministry, as is with all civil servants, is also urging Government to re-look at the allowances and salaries for our forces.

"The condition of some of the police officers is dire, especially the conditions at Buchwa Police Station. It must be noted that the ZRP took over the dilapidated infrastructure of a disused mine and converted it to a station and residential police station camp.

"The specific challenges facing Buchwa police are accommodation, electricity supply, water and transport challenges.

"The organisation is still engaging Treasury to come up with funds for repairs."

Deputy Minister Madiro said electricity supply was a challenge at Buchwa and this required $11 000 to fix the transformer.

"ZRP continues to lobby Treasury for considerations to meliorate the challenges," he said.