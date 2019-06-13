Seychelles: 4 Winners From Seychelles That Help the Island Nation's Tourism Star Shine

Award-winning travel brands in Africa and the Indian Ocean were announced on June 1 at a star-studded gala in Mauritius.

The World Travel Awards support, promote and develop the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring higher standards.

SNA presents winners from Seychelles in the regional category.

Seychelles -- Indian Ocean's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2019

The Seychelles' continuous efforts to protect its environment and natural resources have once again been recognised. The island nation in the western Indian Ocean is working hard to ensuring that the economic benefits that tourism brings are put back into protecting the natural beauty that attracts visitors here in the first place.

In line with the country's effort, the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Foundation was founded in 2017. The Foundation is a platform that collects, connects, lobbies and shares information, knowledge and facilitates collaboration between private sectors and organisations to help Seychelles advance towards sustainable tourism.

Port Victoria -- Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Port

Seychelles' Port Victoria is still the leading cruise destination in the Indian Ocean for the fifth time. The award underscores the increased cruise ship business in Seychelles after a period of decline during the Somali pirate years. Port Victoria welcomed over 40 cruises during the cruise ship season, which started in mid-October and ended early May.

Air Seychelles -- Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2019

Once again the Seychelles' national carrier, Air Seychelles, came out as the leading airline in economy class. Established in 1978, the airline offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai. Air Seychelles also operates daily domestic flights and charter services throughout the archipelago.

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa -- Indian Ocean's Leading Villa Resort 2019

The resort -- the first one under the Hilton brand to open in Seychelles in 2007 - is located at Glacis on the northern side of the main island of Mahe. The resort surrounded by white-sand beaches, tropical gardens and crystal waters, is a true escape. The villas are perched on stilts, providing gorgeous views and plenty of privacy.