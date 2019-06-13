13 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Blow As Bosch Misses Stormers Clash

Cape Town — Curwin Bosch has been ruled out of the Sharks' vital Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

The fullback/flyhalf picked up an ankle injury against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend and was sent for scans upon his return to Durban.

According to the Sharks' official website , the extent of Bosch's injury has not yet been determined but he will not be available for selection this week.

Meanwhile, hooker Craig Burden has tweaked his hamstring and is also unavailable, while lock Ruan Botha has been battling with a nerve impingement on his foot and will be out for a few weeks.

Flank Jean-Luc du Preez , who picked up an MCL injury to his left knee in training last week, will be out for a further week, while hooker Akker van der Merwe and No 8 Philip van der Walt have not fully recovered from their respective injuries and will not be considered for selection.

In some good news for the Sharks, prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and scrumhalf Cameron Wright are back at training and available for selection this week. The duo missed the trip to Argentina.

Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:05, with the Sharks team to be named later on Thursday.

