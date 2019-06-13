South Africa: Returning Players Bring Fresh Legs, Energy to the Bulls

Pretoria — The Bulls welcome back a number of key players for their final Super Rugby league clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls have named Duane Vermeulen , Rosko Specman and Warrick Gelant in their starting XV in a crucial match in the South African conference.

Their coach Pote Human believes the return of these players will freshen up the squad.

"We are at a late stage in the competition and anyone coming back into the fray does so with new energy and fresh legs and that is always good. The nice thing about this weekend is that we have our fate in our own hands and do not have to worry about results elsewhere. We can go out and apply our minds to the job at hand."

For Bulls captain Handre Pollard, the return to Loftus Versfeld will add something to the team's effort.

"We are going to need every Bulls supporter this weekend and I hope they come out in numbers to support us. We had some mixed performances at home this year, but the last couple of results show that we are getting into a good rhythm. It will be fantastic if we can qualify for the knock-outs for the first time in six years and do so in front of our own fans. Before that though, we will need an exceptional effort on Saturday."

The match kicks off at 17:15 on Saturday.

Teams

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, Divan Rossouw

Lions

TBA

Source: Sport24