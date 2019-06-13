Namibia: Brave Warriors Afcon Package Unwrapped

THE N$19,1 million allocated to the Brave Warriors towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign is comparatively market-related to those of their rivals at the continental showpiece in Egypt.

While the country's financial woes are well-documented, the sports ministry came through with a figure that will have the Warriors feeling their effort in securing a third Afcon finals appearance is not for nought.

The average Brave Warriors player is guaranteed a little over N$73 000 should they feature in all three group matches in Cairo, while a further N$2 million is budgeted for the entire team should they progress to the second round.

Players who do not make it off the bench in pool battles against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast have a collective N$540 000 reserved, with the five who missed out on the final squad receiving N$30 000 each.

The above-mentioned remuneration structure is in addition to the N$2,3 million call-up fee and N$3,4 million bonus for Egypt 2019 qualification.

Head coach Ricardo Mannetti and his two assistants are set to divide a N$720 000 appearance fee and N$600 000 call-up stipend.

In total, the technical team's package stands at just over N$5 million, while N$450 000 is set aside for unspecified government officials.

A N$900 000 contingency fund rounds off the budget signed off by the sports ministry's executive director, Emma Kantema-Gaomas.

"This further serves to request the NFA to submit a financial report to my office within two weeks upon your return from Afcon. Any unutilised amounts shall be returned upon submitting the financial report," she instructed the Fifa normalisation committee for Namibia.

The Brave Warriors' preparations at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria and Dubai, where they are presently based until next week's relocation to their Cairo base, total N$3,2 million.

A glance across the border shows that our southern neighbours will reward their representatives handsomely for their Afcon adventure.

Each Bafana Bafana player will receive N$320 000 should they emerge from the group stages.

Namibia face South Africa in their second Group D match on 28 June.

In comparison to Ghana's Black Stars, whom Namibia upset 1-0 in a warm-up match on Sunday, the Brave Warriors are getting peanuts.

The four-time continental champions have reportedly budgeted a staggering US$15 million (just over N$220 million) for their nations cup campaign, causing a huge outcry in that country in the face of grinding poverty facing the ordinary taxpayers.

The tournament winner gets US$4,5 million (N$66 million).

Perhaps the closest to Namibia's pay scheme are hosts Egypt, whose bonuses are not expected to stray too far off their 2017 Afcon allocation.

According to SuperSport, the Pharaohs received a modest US$850 (N$12 400) per game in the 2017 edition's group stages, while they got US$1 250 (N$18 300) in the quarter-final, and US$1 900 (N$27 800) in the semi-final.

In the title-decider, which they lost 2-1 to Cameroon, each player received US$2 800 (N$41 000).