13 June 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: The Nude Video With Etinosa Was Planned - MC Galaxy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular afro-pop singer, Innocent Udeme Udofot a.k.a Mc Galaxy who became even more popular with a controversial nude live video with actress, Etinosa on his Instagram page few months back, has admitted that the video was planned.

Recall that Mc Galaxy had caused a stir on the internet after he did a live video in which Etinosa appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was not in her right state of mind as she stripped herself naked while a large number of fans watched.

New reports have however suggested that the actress was aware of the video and she was not coerced into being a party to it.

The 'Sekem' crooner in a recent interview has finally cleared the air as to what really happened and according to him, the live video was planned and he was not happy he took most of the blame after it happened.

"The live video thing, we planned it. Etinosa and I planned that stuff and I was not happy the way the whole thing turned out on me alone," he said.

The singer further explained that the plan was not for Etinosa to go completely unclad but everything spiraled out of control during the video. He added that he was surprised to see her acting like she was drunk.

"We didn't plan that she would come out completely naked like that, she over did it on that live video. I was quite surprised when I saw her doing the whole acting thing," he said.

Nigeria

Politicians, Religious Leaders Behind Communal, Religious Crisis - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said most of the communal crises in the country are sponsored by politicians and… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.