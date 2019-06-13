Kenya: 10 Shortlisted for IEBC CEO Job to Replace Chiloba

Photo: The Nation

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and his deputy Consolata Maina (file photo).

Nairobi — Ten candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Those shortlisted include Acting CEO Marjan Marjan Hussein, Mabonga Joel Lusweti, Nakitari Okuku Humphrey, Aura Zephaniah Okeyo and Kioko Paul Christopher.

Others are Kariuki Nancy Wanjiku, Murigi Elishiba Muthoni, Tarus Benjamin Kipchumba, Mwasi Anne Kerubo and Khalid Billow.

The names are contained in an advertisement published in local newspapers Thursday.

The commission said the ten were picked up from 97 applicants, with interviews now set from June 24 to the 26.

"All shortlisted candidates are advised to bring along their original and a copy of their academic and professional certificates, testimonials and clearance certificates from KRA, HELB, ODPP, DCI, CRB and EACC," the commission stated.

The position fell vacant after the former boss Ezra Chiloba was sacked on accusations of failing to appear before a disciplinary committee to explain questions raised at the commission following an internal audit report.

Chiloba was earlier suspended in April 2018 to allow the pending completion of the comprehensive audit of all major procurement relating to the August 8, 2017 general election as well as the fresh elections held on October 26, 2017.

The CEO went to Employment and Labour Court and was given a reprieve to return to work in June but he was suspended again hours after the court order.

Chiloba later complained through Twitter that the decision to terminate his contract with the electoral body was 'pre-determined' and that the disciplinary committee process was a 'mere formality.'

In the post, in which he announced his sacking, the embattled IEBC CEO who had been on suspension since last year, said he was fired after he refused to appear before the committee.

He also complained that the same three commissioners who voted to send him away were the same members of the disciplinary committee.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati however, insists that Chiloba was accorded a fair hearing and was dismissed procedurally.