South Africa: Caster Pays Banyana a Visit Before China SWC Clash

Cape Town — Banyana Banyana might be in the middle of their pool matches at the women's Soccer World Cup but they had time to welcome a famous visitor on Tuesday.

Caster Semenya, fresh from winning a 2 000m event in Montreuil, east of Paris the previous evening, spent time with the South African team as they prepared for their second pool game against China on June 13.

And star player Janine van Wyk took to Twitter to thank Semenya for her visit, calling her an "inspiration".

"Guess who came to visit & wish us well for the game tomorrow! Thanks @caster800mfor taking time out of your very tight schedule to come see us. You are a true Inspiration," said South Africa's most capped international.

Banyana Banyana currently sit bottom of Group B after their opening 3-1 loss to Spain on Saturday.

Source: News24