Tanzania: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi Coming to Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Felix Tshisekedi is expected to arrive today for a two-day official visit.

President Tshisekedi will be welcomed by President John Magufuli and other government officials at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

The Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda said that the two heads of state will discuss how to strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and DRC.

This is the first state visit for President Tshisekedi since he was elected as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He explained that Tanzania and DR Congo have a long history in cooperation and the meeting is set to deliberate on economic activities between the two countries including using the Dar es Salaam Port.

DRC is among of the countries which are using the port of Dar es Salaam for both imports and exports.

