13 June 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Have Grown Over the Years - Kgatlana On the China Clash

Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana was in the starting line-up that faced China at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and they lost 2-0.

In fact she is one of nine national team players that are in the current squad that featured in that particular game - the others are Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Noko Matlou, Janine van Wyk who was captain, Mamello Makhabane, Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Andile Dlamini as well as Leandra Smeda.

Kgatlana says with the wealth of experience they have gained over the years, they should be able to come up triumphant, more so because they need all the points they can get. Both teams lost their opening games of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France - South Africa was defeated 3-1 by Spain, while China lost 1-0 to Germany.

Banyana Banyana and China play at the Parc des Princes in Paris tonight (Thursday, 13 June).

Kickoff is at 21h00.

