Congo-Kinshasa/Kenya: Migne Explains Why He Will Field Reserve Players in Friendly Against DRC

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne says he will hand his reserve defenders the chance to prove a point during Saturday's international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid.

Stars will face the Leopards in its last build-up match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off next week in Egypt.

INJURED

Frenchman is already without the services of centre half Brian Mandela who has been ruled out of the continental showpiece after suffering an injury.

"Mandela is already injured, Musa (Mohammed) I don't want to take the risk (so) we will manage a new central defence and it will be an opportunity for some of them to show their qualities to give us some answer and you never know," Migne said.

Zesco United defender David 'Calabar' Owino, alongside Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma, Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu are some of the players expected to benefit from this decision.

PRIORITY

"I don't like to move too much on my defence but we have no choice. My priority, as I already told you, is Algeria. The most important thing is to try to win but of course avoid injuries before Afcon," Migne said.

Kenya is seeking a third consecutive win over the Central African nation which is managed by the highly-respected Congolese coach Florent Ibengé

.