Kenya: Leopards Close to Signing Free-Scoring Burundian Defensive Midfielder

AFC Leopards are set to sign Burundian midfielder Tresor Ndikumana with the two parties believed to be in advanced talks, Nairobi News has established.

The Kenyan Premier League club has also been in contact with Ugandan midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, Kawowo Sports has reported.

IMPENDING DEAL

Pundits believe the Ugandan midfielder will be brought in as back-up in the event the impending deal with the Burundian player stalls or falls through.

Ndikumana is a free-scoring defensive-minded midfielder who scored 10 times for Amagajju FC in the Rwandan league in the just concluded season.

SUCCESSFUL SPELL

Formerly at LLB Academic in his home country, he has also attracted interest from Rwandan giants Rayon Sports and Tanzania's mid-table club Mtibwa Sugar.

Meanwhile, Ssentamu has enjoyed a successful spell in his home country and could be looking for a fresh challenge.

He won the league and Uganda Cup during his stint at Vipers but moved on to Uganda Revenue Authority where his contract has since expired.