13 June 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Close to Signing Free-Scoring Burundian Defensive Midfielder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards are set to sign Burundian midfielder Tresor Ndikumana with the two parties believed to be in advanced talks, Nairobi News has established.

The Kenyan Premier League club has also been in contact with Ugandan midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, Kawowo Sports has reported.

OTHER ARTICLES

Haji, Kinoti now win over FBI in their fight against corruption

Migne explains why he will field reserve players in friendly against DRC

Police officer on murder trial arrested for allegedly impersonating Nacada officers

Several KDF soldiers injured in road accident - VIDEO

IMPENDING DEAL

Pundits believe the Ugandan midfielder will be brought in as back-up in the event the impending deal with the Burundian player stalls or falls through.

Ndikumana is a free-scoring defensive-minded midfielder who scored 10 times for Amagajju FC in the Rwandan league in the just concluded season.

SUCCESSFUL SPELL

Formerly at LLB Academic in his home country, he has also attracted interest from Rwandan giants Rayon Sports and Tanzania's mid-table club Mtibwa Sugar.

Meanwhile, Ssentamu has enjoyed a successful spell in his home country and could be looking for a fresh challenge.

He won the league and Uganda Cup during his stint at Vipers but moved on to Uganda Revenue Authority where his contract has since expired.

Kenya

Courts Push Back Against the Might of Big Tobacco

For some years I have been following the progress of tobacco control court challenges across Africa. Two things have… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.