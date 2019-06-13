Kenya: Why Chiromo Lane Will Remain Partially Closed for the Next Seven Months

Chiromo Lane in Westlands Nairobi will be closed from Wednesday June 15 to January 15, 2020 to facilitate the construction of the vehicular underground tunnel for the multi-billion Global Trade Center.

In a public notice in the local dailies, the Nairobi County Government Secretary and Head of County Public Service, Pauline Kahiga, said the closure will facilitate completion of civil works on the underground tunnel across the lane that is being undertaken by AVIC international.

OTHER ARTICLES

Haji, Kinoti now win over FBI in their fight against corruption

Migne explains why he will field reserve players in friendly against DRC

Police officer on murder trial arrested for allegedly impersonating Nacada officers

Several KDF soldiers injured in road accident - VIDEO

"During the said period (of the closure), motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and guidance of traffic marshals on the site during the civil works," Kahiga said in the public notice.

Kahiga said the perusal of the map showing off the intended partial closure of the road may be done at the office of the chief officer or at the AVIC international site office.

TALLEST BUILDING

The Global Trade Centre (GTC), is East Africa's first landmark city complex, which will redefine Nairobi's skyline with its unparalleled building heights, presenting "a dream city and community" to the country.

The 47-storey mixed use building by Chinese state-owned aerospace and defence company, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC International), is expected to cost up Sh40 billion in construction and other related costs once complete.

The GTC Towers will be completed by 2020 and will host the headquarters of the Chinese company and other multinational firms.

It will also comprise a hotel, commercial and residential units as well as offices. AVIC has investments spanning sectors such as real estate, aviation and consumer goods.

The trade centre situated in Westlands began its construction in July 2015 and launched on September 18 last year. The building once completed will be the tallest in Nairobi.