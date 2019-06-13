Tanzania: Udom Excels in Moot Court Competition, Scoops Prize

Photo: ELSA

The winning team from Strathmore University who won an international competition, from left, Mishael Wambua, Maleehah Khandwalla and Catherine Penda.

THE School of Law at the University of Dodoma (Udom), has emerged the first in the 2019 International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC), moot court competition held in Dar es Salaam.

According to a press statement released yesterday, Udom's School of Law scooped the grand prize of best team after outsmarting Mzumbe University Main Campus at the finals.

"With this win, Udom will be sponsored by ICRC to participate in the Africa International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition to be held in November, which involves law schools from African universities," reads part of the statement issued by Udom Communication Unit.

Designed to cover issues of international humanitarian law (IUS IN BELLO), international criminal law and public international law, the moot court competition involved 12 higher learning institutions offering law studies.

The statement mentions the universities, which participated in the competition as University of Dar es Salaam, Mzumbe University Main Campus, St Augustine University of Tanzania, Ruaha Catholic University, Tumaini University Makumira College and Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College.

Others are Kampala International University Dar es Salaam College, Muslim University of Morogoro, Stellah Maris University College Mtwara, Zanzibar University and Udom.

The Udom team comprised third year law students namely Nancy Mbembela, Ibrahim Rashid and Nicodemus Msika. "Besides emerging the best university in the competition, the Udom team's Ibrahim Rashid became the best speaker of the competition," says the statement.