Kenya: Strathmore University Floors Harvard School of Law to Win Moot Court Contest

Strathmore University has become the first African team to win the John H. Jackson Moot Court competition on WTO law that was held in Geneva, Switzerland at the weekend.

The Kenyan university was up against Harvard School of Law as they represented Africa for the first time at the finals.

SPECIAL SCHOLARSHIPS

The three Strathmore University students, Mishael Wambua, Khandwalla Maleehah and Catherine Penda, all pursuing Bachelor of Laws, beat teams from Ethiopia, Malawi, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Lesotho, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Uganda to represent African at the competition's 17th edition.

The team has been awarded special scholarships, internships, and traineeships, giving them an opportunity to gain legal knowledge at the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development, the African Union Commission, and the World Trade Institute.

DISPUTE SETTLEMENT

The John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition on WTO Law is a student-run moot court competition organized annually by the European Law Students' Association (ELSA) in co-operation with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

It is a simulation of WTO Panel dispute settlement proceedings.

It builds awareness of the WTO dispute settlement system and provides students around the world with legal knowledge and skill, while building global legal capacity.

@StrathmoreLaw becomes the first African team to win the John H. Jackson Moot Court (formerly ELSA) on WTO Law in Geneva. @StrathmoreLaw won the final against @Harvard_Law in the 17th Edition

Congratulations well deserved to the team@lgfranceschi @Harrison_Otty pic.twitter.com/N6VlJ13Xos

-- Strathmore Law (@StrathmoreLaw) June 8, 2019