Nigeria: Explosion - Police Rule Out Terrorist Attack At Port Harcourt Mall

The Police in Rivers State have ruled out terrorist attack in the explosion that occurred at the Port Harcourt Mall, popularly called Spar.

The Rivers Police Command Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the explosion at the mall that shared perimeter fence with the Government House on Thursday.

He said no life was lost to the explosion which occurred on Wednesday.

However, five people were injured.

"The explosion occurred at 5.50 p.m. at the kitchen section with five persons sustaining various degrees of burns.

"They (victims) are currently receiving medical attention at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt," he said in a statement.

Mr Omoni said the police had launched full investigation with a view to unravelling the cause of the incident.

"However, preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the explosion has no semblance of a terrorist attack.

"Also, no life was lost as being speculated in some quarters. There is no cause for alarm," he assured the residents of the state.

The spokesperson said normal business activities have since resumed at the mall.

(NAN)