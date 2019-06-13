Nigeria: Adesua Etomi-Wellington Shines in New Action Film 'Muna'

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, displayed excellent martial arts skills in the intense trailer for new film, 'Muna'.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 'Muna' is a Nollywood-Hollywood action crossover, which stars Adesua as the titular lead and was directed by Kevin Nwankwor.

The film, written by Unoma Nwankwor, centered around human trafficking and follows Muna, who finds love after being trafficked to Europe and has come of age.

She learned new skills to help confront the human trafficking ring that has various individuals from different races across the world.

'Muna' is the story of a spirited girl raised by her grandmother; the last surviving member of their family.

Her driving desire to provide a better life for herself and grandmother in the land of milk and honey leads to shady characters that will change the trajectory, landing her smack dab into the hands of traffickers.

That experience turns her once golden heart into one driven by stone cold revenge on those who stole her innocence.

The movie also stars Onyeka Onwenu, Falz, Ebele Okaro, Andrew Onochie, Ikpomwosa Gold, Kor Boakye, Charles Osiegbu, Steve Wilder, Adam Huss, Robert Miano, and Camille Winbush.

NAN reports that since the movie was first announced in 2017, clips of Adesua having martial arts training in preparation for the role had flooded the internet.

In the trailer, she is shown as a swift hit woman who employs these fighting skills to get revenge from the trafficking den.

'The Wedding Party' actress has experienced tremendous growth in her career over a short while.

In April, Adesua was ranked alongside Hollywood's superstar, Scarlett Johansson, as the world's most famous actresses.

She was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine with a special article and interview with the title, '14 Countries, 14 Superstars: The Global Actors Who Know No Limits'.

Etomi-Wellington was ranked alongside Léa Seydoux, Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Angelababy, Deepika Padukone, Bruna Marquezine, and Doona Bae as nine of world's most famous actresses.

(NAN)