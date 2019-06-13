Kenya/Congo-Kinshasa: Migne Turns to Reserve Players for DRC Friendly

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he will hand chances to his reserve players to impress during Saturday's international friendly match against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Stars will face the Leopards in Madrid in their last practice match ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Frenchman Migne is already without the services of centre half Brian Mandela who has been ruled out of this continental showpiece after suffering an injury.

"Mandela is already injured, Musa (Mohammed) I don't want to take the risk (so) we will manage a new central defence and it will be an opportunity for some of them to show their qualities to give us some answer and you never know," Migne said.

Zesco United defender David Owino, alongside Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma, Joash Onyango and Joseph Okumu are some of the players expected to benefit from this decision.

"I don't like to move too much on my defence but we have no choice. My priority as I already told you is (the game against) Algeria. The most important thing is to try to win but of course avoid injuries before Afcon."

Kenya is seeking a third consecutive win over the Central Africans - managed by Florent Ibenge.