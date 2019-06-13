Nigeria: Naira Marley, Zlatan, Candybleakz Urge Youth to Work Hard in 'Owo Osu'

Popular street music rapper, Naira Marley, who has been in the news for the wrong reasons, seems to have learnt a few lessons from his encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after being quizzed on a 10-count charge bordering on credit card fraud.

The leader of the Marlians mafia has returned to making music, as he teamed up with his fellow rapper, Zlatan Ibile, on Candy Bleakz's first official single titled 'Owo Osu', a street jam currently making waves on radio/TV stations across the country because of its moralistic lyrics which encourages the youth to work hard to earn a living instead of engaging in crime and other social unacceptable behaviors.

Candy is the First Lady of Street Billionaires - a label imprint of the Chocolate City Music family, today dropped the visuals to the song which has enjoyed massive radio play, on her label's official Instagram page.

After being in the news for his alleged involvement in internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo or Gee; coupled with the fact that he also publicly endorsed Yahoo-Yahoo activities on some of his Instagram live videos, it very much seems this Owo Osu (Monthly Salary) glorifying song was the lifeline Naira Marley needed to warm his way back into the hearts of music lovers.