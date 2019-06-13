13 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Finally, Okorocha Sworn in As Senator

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kemi Busari

Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been sworn in as a senator.

Mr Okorocha, representing Imo West, took the oath of office Thursday morning.

The former governor's certificate was initially withdrawn after the electoral umpire, INEC, said the issuing officer declared the result under duress after the February 23 senatorial elections.

On day of inauguration of the ninth Senate, Mr Okorocha made himself available in the morning but was not sworn in.

INEC's insistence on not issuing the certificate was despite a court order directing the commission to do so.

However, later on Tuesday, INEC decided to issue Mr Okorocha his certificate, but said it would appeal the court ruling.

Nigeria

Politicians, Religious Leaders Behind Communal, Religious Crisis - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said most of the communal crises in the country are sponsored by politicians and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.