South Africa: Beast Set for Sharks Return As Bosch Sidelined

Cape Town — There was good and bad news for the Sharks on the injury front as they prepared to face the Stormers in the their final Super Rugby league match of the season.

The good news is that Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira and Cameron Wright who did not make the trip to Argentina due to injury are back at training and available for selection this week.

Curwin Bosch had to leave the field with an ankle injury in the match against the Jaguares and was sent for scans upon his return to Durban.

The extent of his injury has not yet been determined and he will not be available for selection against the Stormers while Craig Burdern (hooker) is also ruled out due to an injured hamstring.

Lock Ruan Botha (foot) and flank Jean-Luc du Preez (knee) are also out for another week while Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Philip van der Walt (looseforward) have not fully recovered from their respective injuries and will not be considered for selection.

Saturday's match at Newlands kicks off at 15:05.

Source: Sport24