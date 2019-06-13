13 June 2019

United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Sudan: Ambassador Donald Booth's Appointment as Special Envoy for Sudan

The Department has appointed Ambassador Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan.  Ambassador Booth will lead U.S. efforts to support a political solution to the current crisis that reflects the will of the Sudanese people.  The Special Envoy is accompanying Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy to meetings in Khartoum and Addis Ababa June 12-13, 2019.

Special Envoy Booth is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Zambia, and Liberia.  Ambassador Booth served as the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from August 2013 until January 2017.

