Angolan Players to Get Usd 100,000 in Case of Afcon Win

Luanda — Each Angolan player is to receive USD 100,000 prize, if they win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to take place from June 21 to July 16 in Egypt.

According to the list of prizes of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) that reached ANGOP on Wednesday, in Luanda, if the players qualify for the round of 16, each one of them receives USD 10,000, qualifying for quarterfinals he gets USD 15,000 and USD 20,000 if the squad reach semi-finals.

The document does not mention how much each player, would receive for qualifying for the final, but each athlete would get over USD 40,000 if they win the African cup of Nations.

Angola are part of group E along with Mauritius, Mali and Tunisia.