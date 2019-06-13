13 June 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Treasury CS Henry Rotich Presents the Budget

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Kenya Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich Presents 2018/19 Budget
By Anita Chepkoech

Kenya will spend Sh3.02 trillion in the new financial year that starts in two weeks.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is presenting the Budget in Parliament.

Here are some highlights from his speech:

I have set aside Sh10 billion for youth women. I encourage them to take advantage of it.

Youth registration to Ajira of Sh10,000. To promote businesses that create jobs.

We expect to reduce cost of electricity to manufacturers by 20 percent.

The Budget lays a strong foundation for addressing President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

Government will take measures to mitigate negative impacting crops.

More on This

Cabinet Okays Budget Estimates Ahead of Presentation in Parliament

The Cabinet has endorsed Budget Estimates for the 2019/20 financial year due for presentation in the National Assembly… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.