Kenya: Treasury CS Henry Rotich Presents the Budget

Kenya will spend Sh3.02 trillion in the new financial year that starts in two weeks.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is presenting the Budget in Parliament.

Here are some highlights from his speech:

I have set aside Sh10 billion for youth women. I encourage them to take advantage of it.

Youth registration to Ajira of Sh10,000. To promote businesses that create jobs.

We expect to reduce cost of electricity to manufacturers by 20 percent.

The Budget lays a strong foundation for addressing President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

Government will take measures to mitigate negative impacting crops.