20 April 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: NMG Shareholders to Earn $9.42m After $10m Profit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

Nation Media Group shareholders are set to earn Ksh942.7 million ($9.427 million) after the company declared a dividend of Ksh5 ($0.05) per share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The group weathered a difficult business environment across the region to post a Ksh1.06 billion ($10.6 million) profit after tax, down from Ksh1.35 billion ($13.5 million) the previous year, a 21.8 per cent decline.

Addressing an investor briefing in Nairobi board chairman Wilfred Kiboro said NMG had shown resilience in a challenging environment marked by delays in payments, especially from the government, coupled with depressed regional economies, which impacted circulation volumes and advertising revenues.

The Group’s performance was adversely impacted by its decision to discontinue government advertising from July 2018 due to delays in settling outstanding debts.

Notably, part of the debt, amounting to Ksh304 million ($3 million) was paid in February this year by the Government Advertising Agency, GAA.

The group's turnover stood at Ksh9.66 billion ($96.6 million), down from Ksh10.62 billion ($106.2 million) in 2017, a 9.1 per cent decline.

Kenya

Tough Times Ahead As Treasury Minister Prepares to Unveil Budget

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is preparing to table this year's budget on Thursday afternoon with higher taxes… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.