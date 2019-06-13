Africa: 3 of The Most Used Contraceptives Doesn't Increase HIV Risk - ECHO Study

Johannesburg — Using Depo-provera will not increase women's chances of acquiring HIV, the Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcome (ECHO) scientists have revealed at the SA AIDS Conference in Durban - answering a worrying question for women.

The ECHO study has found no significant difference in risk of HIV acquisition among women using one of three methods of birth of control that are used on the continent - DMPA, the Copper IUD and Jadelle implant.

Doctors, activists and the audience have welcomed the findings but agree that women still need to have access to a broad range of effective and acceptable methods of contraception, as current levels are not ideal.

