Zimbabwe: Diabolic - Opposition Cries After Parirenyatwa Hospital Hikes Admission Fees for Private Wards

Zimbabwe's biggest referral health institution, government run Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has increased admission fees for private wards with immediate effect.

The hospital in an internal memorandum dated June 11th, indicated the minimum admission fee to its exclusive wards will now be RTGS$600 per day, with an executive ward suite now going for RTGS$1500.

"Following movements in the various economic factors, kindly note that with effect from 12 June, 2019 private wards accommodation charges per day have been reviewed as follows: executive suite RTGS1500, big room RTGS$800, small room RTGS$600, Intensive Care Unit RTGS$800, High Dependency Unit RTGS$600 and maternity RTGS$600," the memorandum signed by a Ms O Shereni identified as Accountant Revenue said.

The opposition MDC reacted angrily to the increases arguing it was an insensitive move given the low salaries government was paying its workers.

"It defies logic that the government would allow such increases when the lowest paid civil servant takes home RTGS$350 per month.

"It is diabolical and evil that the cost of medicine and hospital care has been increased to those levels," a senior MDC official who refused to be identified because the national executive has not been reconstituted after the recent congress said.

"No one in Zimbabwe is earning those salaries; civil servants are not earning those salaries."

He added: "It is a sign that the government no longer cares about the health of the common people. Its a death sentence. Health is already beyond the reach of many and this just makes a bad situation worse."