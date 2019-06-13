Namibia: Inflation Down in May

The annual inflation dropped to 4,1% in May, compared to 4,5% seen during April.

However, the rate was higher than the 3,8% recorded in May 2018.

In a statement released this morning, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said the increase was as a result of increases in Food and non-alcoholic beverages from 3,9% to 4,4%, education from 9,9% to 12%, transport from 5,6% to 7,6%, communications from -0,1% to 1,3%, recreation and culture from 2,4% to 4,5% and hotels, cafes and restaurants from 3,3% to 4,7%.

"The twelve months average annual and average monthly inflation rates from June 2018 to May 2019 stood at 4,6% and 0,3%. Corresponding rates recorded during the same period a year earlier stood at 4,7% and 0,3% respectively," NSA's statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said.

He added that the average annual and average monthly inflation rates for the period January 2019 to May 2019 were estimated as 4,4% and 0,3% respectively.