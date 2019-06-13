13 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Beyond Crime - No Child Is Born a Criminal - the View From the Broken World Behind the Prison Walls

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Father Babychan Arackathara

Crime is often a reflection of the failures of society and state: To provide basic care and nurturing from infancy through childhood, decent education, adequate housing and medical attention, robust and ethical communities, recreational opportunities. So it makes little sense to absolve ourselves of any responsibility to support an offender's reintegration into the community, writes Father Babychan Arackathara in the introduction to his book, 'Light Through the Bars: Understanding and Rethinking South Africa's Prisons'.

For 20 years, prisoners and ex-prisoners in southern Africa have shared their stories with me, trusting me, in my role as a priest and prison chaplain, with their most personal experiences. This has shown me with brutal clarity how broken the world we live in really is.

No child is born a criminal. Yet the environment in which he or she grows to adulthood can be so dysfunctional and distorting that it twists the soul. Seeking belonging and comfort, and all too often trying and failing to recover from trauma, young people turn to unhealthy peer groups, and sometimes even gangs and drugs. From there, it's a short step to crime.

Those of us who have not committed a serious crime have often been fortunate: We...

South Africa

Three of the Most Used Contraceptives Don't Increase HIV Risk - ECHO Study

Using Depo-provera will not increase women's chances of acquiring HIV, the Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.