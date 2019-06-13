13 June 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Delivers Closing Address At 9th South African Aids Conference in Durban

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Friday, 14 June 2019, at the invitation of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) deliver the closing address at the 9th South African AIDS Conference which is underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The South African AIDS Conference, organised under the theme, "Unprecedented Innovations and Technologies: HIV and Change" is a biannual forum since the inaugural one in 2003, and it is held in alternative years to the International AIDS Conference.

The Conference is taking place from 11-14 June 2019, focusing on the unprecedented scientific, social and digital innovations or technologies which could expand possibilities and opportunities towards controlling the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

The address by Deputy President Mabuza will conclude the conference deliberations that focussed on new directions and opportunities as well as priorities for South Africa with respect to the country's response to HIV and AIDS.

