South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Launches Youth Safety Religious Programme

Today, Minister Albert Fritz will be joined by officials of the Department of Community Safety, members of the religious fraternity and young people to launch this year's Youth Safety Religious Programme at St Mark's Anglican Church in Athlone.

The main focus of the Youth Safety Religious Programme is to keep young off the streets during the school holidays and away from gangs and drugs. Young people will now have the opportunity to spend their holidays in a safe environment and engaged in constructive programmes lead by positive role models from their communities.

The Youth Safety Religious Programme was first launched in 2012, and has expanded significantly since then, now reaching thousands of young people across the province. Last year the Department of Community Safety invested R6.2 million into the initiative, and over 75 000 young people in 41 areas participated in the programme.

This year the Department will be introducing a new EPWP component, where young people will be given an opportunity to work in communities for a set period of time while receiving a stipend. Over 800 EPWP opportunities will be made available.

Minister Fritz would like to thank the religious fraternity, representing a number of different faiths, for their willingness to partner with government on this important initiative. He also encourages them to use their positive influence in their communities to help drive the message that safety is everyone's responsibility and that we need to continue working together to tackle crime.

Under the leadership of Minister Albert Fritz, the Department of Community Safety will continue to work with community organisations and support programmes that provide opportunities for our young people, so that they are kept safe and away from alcohol, gangs and drugs.

