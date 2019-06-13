South Africa: Housing Protest Near Durbanville Leads to Road Closures

Protest action near Durbanville, believed to be related to housing, has led to road closures, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Thursday.

Fisantekraal residents have blocked roads in and out of the area.

"The alleged reason for the protest is due to housing-related issues," said Africa. He confirmed that protesters burnt tyres and put stones along the road - blocking the roads.

The intersection between the R304 and R312 has been closed.

Motorists have been directed to detours out of the area and, according to Africa, "all role players are on the scene".

EWN reported that the City of Cape Town's safety and security boss, Richard Bosman, indicated that the Mayco member for housing would meet with protesters.

He said he understood that that "indications from my staff on the scene is that there is some sort of unhappiness regarding housing".

