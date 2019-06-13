South Africa: Zimbabwean Musician Ray Ceeh Shot Dead in Cape Town

Cape Town — A murder investigation is under way after Zimbabwean cameraman and singer Ray Ceeh was shot dead in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on June 13.

Ceeh was reportedly dropping off colleagues who had been shooting a music video with him when three unknown men approached his vehicle and "fired one shot to his neck and he totally lost the control of his vehicle," according to Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Hailing from Zimbabwe – and having changed his surname Chifamba to his stage name – Ceeh was 33.

Cee, who started his career in a gospel recording outfit Solid Praise where he rubbed shoulders with a lot of Zimbabwe based musicians, started with video filming and produced several music videos and TV shows before embarking on a solo music career.

He wrote and produced his own music and released his first video this year.

Although no arrests have been made, police say a murder investigation is in progress and they are following up on all possible leads.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.